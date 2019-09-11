Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Take (TTWO) Position by $3.44 Million; Rr Advisors Lowered Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Position by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 24,623 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 484,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68M, down from 520,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $123.05. About 2.12M shares traded or 55.68% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 2,810 shares. Force Cap Ltd Co accumulated 1.2% or 5,470 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 22,016 shares. Swedbank stated it has 646,206 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co accumulated 56,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 52,696 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 26,506 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 175,417 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 405,291 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 149,944 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership owns 145,610 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 56,714 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 287 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $144.25 million for 24.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13,966 shares to 74,427 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 34,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha" on August 31, 2019