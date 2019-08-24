Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Stock Value Rose; Ledyard National Bank Has Lowered Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.87 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 920,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90M, down from 929,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 887,639 shares traded or 70.24% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 35,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 349,851 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 385,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares to 43,027 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,290 shares, and has risen its stake in 1 Yr Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 104,378 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc reported 523,031 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Company invested in 4.95% or 537,962 shares. Cullinan Associate, Kentucky-based fund reported 357,065 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 16,451 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Liability reported 163,414 shares stake. Lourd Cap Limited Co accumulated 10,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Altfest L J & Communication accumulated 34,661 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.55M shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 14,748 shares. 11,400 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited reported 106,250 shares. 7.15M were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 2.07% or 73,262 shares in its portfolio. -based Bonness has invested 3.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : GE, DIS, BKS, BABA, ARMK, KO, INTC, MLCO, MSFT, FISV, QQQ, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates holds 354 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Co reported 37,149 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 774,351 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 23,546 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Waddell & Reed Financial has 0.06% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Menta Cap Limited has 0.17% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 9,443 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.02% or 12,164 shares. 196,987 are held by Granahan Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ma. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 57,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 300,890 shares. Captrust stated it has 696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 6,589 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.08% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 711,865 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 35,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CIT Buys Mutual Of Omaha For $1B – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twilio: Valuation Is The Concern, Not Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.