Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Semtech (SMTC) Position; Quad Graphics Class A (QUAD) SI Decreased By 2.57%

Quad Graphics Inc Class A (NYSE:QUAD) had a decrease of 2.57% in short interest. QUAD’s SI was 5.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.57% from 5.97M shares previously. With 493,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Quad Graphics Inc Class A (NYSE:QUAD)’s short sellers to cover QUAD’s short positions. The SI to Quad Graphics Inc Class A’s float is 19.21%. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 161,548 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 114,339 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 1.09M shares with $55.44M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 102,069 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $525.67 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De holds 2,852 shares. Walthausen And Co Llc holds 639,990 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 33,204 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech owns 41,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 139,220 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 1,650 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 349,064 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 31,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Group owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 20,073 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company reported 76,800 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 119,200 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 31,247 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 109,896 shares. Citigroup Inc has 33,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 13. Roth Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 50.68 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mgmt Commerce Incorporated holds 1.11% or 180,198 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested in 3,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 944,313 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 28,200 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 211,762 shares. Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 21,526 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 215,026 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 357,272 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.99% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Starr Interest reported 2,579 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 15,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 88,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advsr has 0.51% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 135,262 shares. Moreover, Gideon has 0.12% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).