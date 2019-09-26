Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stake; USA Compression Partners LP Has 1.08 Sentiment

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 28 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold positions in USA Compression Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database now have: 43.05 million shares, up from 29.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding USA Compression Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 15.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 7.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 62,202 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 762,966 shares with $53.68 million value, down from 825,168 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $4.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 19,532 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 50,300 shares. 5,787 were accumulated by Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Invesco Ltd owns 1.32M shares. Hanseatic Svcs stated it has 4,567 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 10,536 are held by Raymond James Assocs. The California-based Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 37 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp Inc Limited Liability reported 1.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 336,396 are owned by Kennedy Inc. Bamco New York owns 1.26 million shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 1,785 shares to 117,233 valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Shopify Inc stake by 1,438 shares and now owns 169,983 shares. 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was raised too.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.30 million for 63.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with clients in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales.

Analysts await USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by USA Compression Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 2.35% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP for 880,379 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 100,800 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 43,600 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,301 shares.