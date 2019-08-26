Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Qualys (QLYS) as Stock Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose While United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 3.45M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 21,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 476,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40M, down from 497,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 199,913 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,522 shares to 37,624 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bank & Tru Limited has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tctc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,903 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc stated it has 1.77% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 205,433 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wetherby Asset holds 0.31% or 38,663 shares. Shufro Rose & Llc has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amica Mutual Communications, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 54,461 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.27% or 1.31 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 60,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 681,899 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.13% or 4,721 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 12.54M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd reported 37,691 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru reported 13,975 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 15,261 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 25,985 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Legal General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 382,451 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 245,375 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc owns 9,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 503,519 were accumulated by Alkeon Cap Limited Co. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 24,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 18,298 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 22,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Inc holds 0.02% or 296,313 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 316,118 shares.

