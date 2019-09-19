Stephens Investment Management Group Stake in Resmed (RMD) Boosted by $535,458; Financial Counselors Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Lifted

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 80,685 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.69 million, up from 77,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $232.06. About 572,188 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 353,503 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.14 million, up from 349,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 146,675 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300

