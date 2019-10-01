Stephens Investment Management Group Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Has Increased by $418,608; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Upped Its Position by $1.58 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 269,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, up from 249,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 674,078 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 1,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 201,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.44 million, up from 199,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $262.41. About 26,503 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7,734 shares to 356,616 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,071 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 81,662 shares. South Street Ltd Liability Co has 3,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Twin Capital has 10,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd Llc holds 7.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.44 million shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,250 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 14,428 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Co reported 4,001 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oakbrook Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pinnacle Associate holds 35,598 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 182,547 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service reported 784 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 47,875 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Waratah Cap Advsr Limited owns 0.42% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 17,555 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.17% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 82 shares. Carroll Fin Associates reported 85 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 6,238 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 3,099 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 5,234 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 4,110 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 387,808 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 107,827 shares to 580,975 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 58,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,660 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.