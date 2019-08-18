Stephens Investment Management Group Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Lifted by $687,960; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Holder Estabrook Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36B, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 809,938 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 862,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.80M, up from 851,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 384 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 2.50M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 951,588 shares. Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 420 shares. Main Street Research Lc accumulated 6,420 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 2.12M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.22% or 106,727 shares. Sabby Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.8% or 7,000 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 947 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc holds 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 4,542 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 27 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc accumulated 980 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt invested 2.26% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Life Communication Of America reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 325 shares to 3,555 shares, valued at $339.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,580 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 28,713 shares to 510,947 shares, valued at $49.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,211 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).