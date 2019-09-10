Stephens Investment Management Group Maintains Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX); Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $641,212 as Share Price Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 270,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43M, up from 267,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.37% or $21.27 during the last trading session, reaching $267.2. About 121,316 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,151 shares to 349,114 shares, valued at $36.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 49,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,416 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05B for 11.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

