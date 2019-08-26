Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Healthequity (HQY) Holding By $9.37 Million; GEAR ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (GENGF) SI Decreased By 97.5%

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 20.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 128,347 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 493,392 shares with $36.50M value, down from 621,739 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $3.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 807,374 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

GEAR ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had a decrease of 97.5% in short interest. GENGF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.5% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.0061 during the last trading session, reaching $0.358. About 18,020 shares traded. Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 51.03% above currents $58.53 stock price. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HQY in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Nlight Inc stake by 89,026 shares to 509,642 valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) stake by 306,200 shares and now owns 1.54 million shares. Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) was raised too.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking A Look Into What HealthEquity Has Purchased – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in east Central Alberta and west Central Saskatchewan. The company has market cap of $77.44 million.