Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Stake By $730,222; Intest Has 0.94 Sentiment

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 1,567 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 181,191 shares with $84.51M value, down from 182,758 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $618.85. About 114,825 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Intest Corp (INTT) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 17 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 18 sold and reduced positions in Intest Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.24 million shares, down from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intest Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 5,025 shares to 378,868 valued at $50.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 54,080 shares and now owns 248,994 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0.04% or 32,965 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 16,213 shares. Sands Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.50M shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 12,289 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,233 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 300 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 1,073 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 6,883 shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.22% or 884,072 shares. Principal Finance Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Lc has 0.07% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Leisure Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,790 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc has invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 69.07 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group has $52500 highest and $46000 lowest target. $499.25’s average target is -19.33% below currents $618.85 stock price. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. Wells Fargo maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 15,125 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (INTT) has declined 37.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q Rev $18.9M; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q EPS 14c-EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Rev $18M-$19M; 20/04/2018 – DJ inTEST Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTT); 22/05/2018 – inTEST Announces Expansion of Ambrell Corporation to New Rochester, NY Location; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.46 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.