Stephens Investment Management Group Lifted Its Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company analyzed 3,415 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)'s stock rose 14.98%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 43,959 shares with $10.64 million value, down from 47,374 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $122.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER'S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc acquired 34,636 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)'s stock rose 21.90%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 735,353 shares with $40.53 million value, up from 700,717 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $4.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 295,228 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates' Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Partners with Newmine – Investing News Network” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 47,492 shares to 285,586 valued at $23.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) stake by 18,637 shares and now owns 363,167 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was reduced too.