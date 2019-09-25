Stephens Investment Management Group Increases Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) Has Boosted by $404,754 as Stock Price Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 1,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $526.38. About 338,705 shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 124,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35M, up from 121,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 1.21M shares traded or 24.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm: Strong Growth, But Escalating Debt Is A Major Concern – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of TransDigm Traded Up 10.9% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 2,010 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 224,047 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.08% or 21,137 shares. Finemark Bank & Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cookson Peirce & Com Incorporated reported 56,567 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Rafferty Asset Limited Company has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fmr owns 2.36M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Llc holds 5,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 155,200 shares. Sei Investments reported 11,448 shares stake. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 277,219 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,066 shares to 14,503 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 19,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,207 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy Assoc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Horizon Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,444 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 39,096 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bessemer has 4,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Prns Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,456 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% or 31,192 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,817 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 473,736 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.46% stake. Veritable LP owns 3,586 shares. Smithfield Communication accumulated 2,969 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.31% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 23,517 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited reported 0.03% stake.