Stephens Investment Management Group Increased Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Shares Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Telemus Capital Has Raised Stake

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 7,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 270,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43M, up from 267,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 327,335 shares to 432,109 shares, valued at $67.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 46,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,337 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

