Stephens Investment Management Group Holds Position in Semtech (SMTC); Immunomedics (IMMU) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 33,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.94M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 277,770 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® 20 Series Wireless Charging Platform

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 2.69 million shares traded or 27.71% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 965,777 shares. Advisory reported 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb holds 432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ing Groep Nv holds 10,220 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 2.66M shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 1.58 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Waddell Reed has invested 0.38% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 33,368 shares. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 24,919 shares. Channing Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 426,979 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 202,267 shares to 361,142 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 139,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,866 shares, and cut its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 55,675 shares to 384,500 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

