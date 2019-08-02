Stephens Investment Management Group Holding in Take (TTWO) Has Decreased by $3.44 Million; Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Raised Stake by $1.05 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 484,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68M, down from 520,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 1.69 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 13,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 274,769 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 261,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 363,296 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares to 229,558 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,393 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: EPS Growth Expected To Remain Flat Due To Higher Operating Expenses – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is It Time for Investors to Reconsider CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Canada’s Housing Bubble: Investors Beware – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,214 shares to 53,565 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 34,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership has 13,500 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 260 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 15,883 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co holds 61,044 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis stated it has 2.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 16,739 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Moreover, Bronson Point Mngmt Llc has 6.43% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 100,000 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 34 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 22,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 439,016 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 101,608 are owned by Bamco Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 28,314 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.58M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Competitive Gaming Scene Erupts Into a Global Phenomenon – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.