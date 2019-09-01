Stephens Investment Management Group Holding In Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Was Raised; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Increased Its Holding by $462,696 as Share Price Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 12,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 228,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, up from 215,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 232,984 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 125.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 17,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 32,006 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cap Investors invested in 0.02% or 1.71M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.17% or 123,847 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. 2,318 were reported by Bartlett & Limited Co. Community Serv Grp Ltd holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 216,881 shares. 9,440 are owned by Registered Advisor. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 241,260 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc owns 589,800 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 566,991 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp has 18,367 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 1.02 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 95,480 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank has 26,826 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 8,501 shares to 920,912 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 111,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,800 shares, and cut its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR).