Stephens Investment Management Group Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Upped by $683,592; Qci Asset Management Has Cut Universal Display (OLED) Holding as Market Value Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $224.75. About 954,499 shares traded or 54.71% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 313,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.11M, up from 309,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 616,900 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 27,731 shares to 216,304 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 18,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,167 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 8,540 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 40,129 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 315,335 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 89,732 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd invested in 10,375 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 44,957 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys reported 12,567 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh reported 19,379 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,283 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 4,095 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 91,890 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 25,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares to 75,854 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $24.84M for 98.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.