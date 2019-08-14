Stephens Investment Management Group Holding in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Raised Stake by $345,891

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 4,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 1.74 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 121,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 563,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 685,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.18M market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 606,143 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,515 shares to 220,738 shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp holds 87,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.93M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Lyon Street Ltd Company has invested 1.98% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 211,330 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 11,273 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 27,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 2,965 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 46,006 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 0.03% or 7,000 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0.06% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,649 shares to 30,235 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,936 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 29,385 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,453 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 1,479 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 0.41% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,405 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aspiriant invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Td Cap Ltd Liability Co has 3,613 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Company holds 2.58% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 36,043 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Mgmt Inc has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 275,194 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa holds 2,858 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.