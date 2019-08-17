Stephens Investment Management Group Has Upped Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $458,490; As Verizon Comm (VZ) Market Value Declined, Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $461,085

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 44,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 42,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “6/6/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.