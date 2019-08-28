Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Semtech (SMTC) Stake by $5.72 Million; Bessemer Group Holding In Boston Beer Company (SAM) Was Has Raised

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 14,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Boston Beer Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $436.19. About 97,096 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 114,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 383,211 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,442 shares to 62,713 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 48.85 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Semtech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SMTC Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:SMTX – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Semtech’s BlueRiver® Enables ZeeVee’s ZyPer4K Products for Flexible Pro AV Applications – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,290 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 14,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 1,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 396,751 shares. Mason Street reported 21,135 shares stake. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 89,165 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,848 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 13,663 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 9,593 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 24,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 19,744 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.05% or 2.66 million shares.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Beer Is Too High – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molson Coors Not Likely to Have Growth on Tap in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Earningspalooza Extravaganza – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 200,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Fd (VTI) by 234,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,102 shares, and cut its stake in Iberia Bank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Intll Gp invested in 22,481 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 100 are held by C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited. 3,342 were reported by Voya Invest Mngmt. 1,261 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Corp. 11,336 were reported by Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 310 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 27,740 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,617 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,051 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 29,271 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 19 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 27 shares. Stevens LP accumulated 5,159 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio.