Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Its Semtech (SMTC) Stake; Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Has 0.93 Sentiment

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 114,339 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 1.09M shares with $55.44M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $3.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 35,458 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc (MHN) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 54.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 14. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 35,757 shares to 447,370 valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) stake by 306,200 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $188,600 activity. KIM JAMES JUNGSUP had sold 2,500 shares worth $132,500. CHUKWU EMEKA sold $56,100 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 1.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. for 109,178 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.88 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 15,914 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,128 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $424.02 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 30.27 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

It closed at $13.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.