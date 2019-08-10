Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed By $1.73 Million Its Qualys (QLYS) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Comerica (CMA) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Comerica had 18 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of CMA in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 5. Bank of America maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $93 target. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $6700 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Jefferies downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 14. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $85 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $87 Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $89 New Target: $84 Downgrade

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Qualys Inc (QLYS) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 21,132 shares as Qualys Inc (QLYS)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 476,200 shares with $39.40M value, down from 497,332 last quarter. Qualys Inc now has $3.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 226,551 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 34,636 shares to 735,353 valued at $40.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 35,576 shares and now owns 684,592 shares. Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 495,485 shares. 7,887 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 25,984 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 5.00 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Bamco New York reported 430,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 9,596 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 133,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 15,125 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability Co reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0% or 7,818 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 32 shares.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualys Banks On Product Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Monness. Wedbush maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Wednesday, February 13. Northland Capital maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Berenberg. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 1.08 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $9.35 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Liability stated it has 5,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 242,738 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,787 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 3,166 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Fjarde Ap owns 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 41,783 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 27,903 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 12,264 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 94,280 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.13% or 6,293 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 15,994 shares.