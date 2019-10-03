Stephens Investment Management Group Has Raised By $315,592 Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake; East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $1.86 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 41.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 22,434 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 31,080 shares with $2.61M value, down from 53,514 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $101.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 502,474 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc acquired 3,064 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)’s stock rose 6.87%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 450,434 shares with $46.58M value, up from 447,370 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc now has $4.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 8,097 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 5,314 shares to 759,778 valued at $94.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 58,951 shares and now owns 714,660 shares. Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York owns 25,091 shares. Bankshares reported 8,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 17,476 shares. Capital Research Global Investors holds 463,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis LP holds 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 21,992 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 642,089 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 5,375 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Avalon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 46,900 shares. Aperio Grp holds 0.01% or 15,418 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 48 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 31,456 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard owns 4.12 million shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd reported 62,640 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 71,590 were reported by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Veritable LP holds 0.07% or 42,537 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 0.48% or 27,290 shares. Prelude Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 3,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.09% or 3,467 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association has 1.86 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 11,518 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 414,805 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,873 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 45,064 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,264 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

