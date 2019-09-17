Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; 6 Analysts Are Bullish PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Last Week

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 17,858 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 137,034 shares with $47.54M value, down from 154,892 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.01M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Among 6 analysts covering Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paypal Holdings has $13700 highest and $103 lowest target. $122.25’s average target is 13.72% above currents $107.5 stock price. Paypal Holdings had 26 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Bank of America maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating on Friday, September 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $12700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. See PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 3.50 million shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q Net $511M; 07/03/2018 – PayPal Crypto Patent Interesting But May No Longer Be A Top Priority, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO ENDS COMMENTS AT BARCLAYS CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – PayPal Raises Long-term Guidance At Analyst Day — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – PAYPAL: DON’T EXPECT TOO MUCH TOO SOON FROM VENMO MONETIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Commentary: As the payment wars heat up, PayPal could have a leg above Square, via @TradingNation; 17/05/2018 – PayPal Significantly Expands Global Omnichannel Platform With Acquisition Of IZettle; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY Rev to Grow 16%-18%; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY Adj EPS $2.31-Adj EPS $2.34

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.49 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 51.24 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 23.00% above currents $233.85 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $375 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 30. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 22.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

