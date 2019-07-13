Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) by $3.53 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Position in Grainger W W (GWW)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 452,715 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 121,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 563,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 685,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 439,899 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 84,185 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 24,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 321,148 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 152,037 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 415,389 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.02% or 775,000 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 51,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 33 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Pnc Fincl Ser Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Mackenzie accumulated 91,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Franklin holds 0.02% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.96M for 42.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 95,151 shares to 656,088 shares, valued at $37.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 306,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Small-Cap Condundrum – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Participation – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results that Beat Sales and EPS Guidance and Participation in the 2019 ICR Conference – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 300 Points – Benzinga” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,800 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.48% or 33,984 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1,839 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 50,861 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited holds 0.06% or 347,441 shares in its portfolio. 45,072 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 36,831 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca), California-based fund reported 5 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fairfield Bush And Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Enterprise Financial Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). D E Shaw And Comm holds 0.01% or 27,652 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,964 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 200,860 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 321,249 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 174,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.57M shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.