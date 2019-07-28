Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 96.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 10,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 10,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 29,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48 million, down from 402,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 669,509 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 146.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,654 shares to 765,092 shares, valued at $79.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 265,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability accumulated 3,012 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0% or 2,271 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc reported 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hanson & Doremus Investment Management invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stifel Corp holds 931,474 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 120,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Howe Rusling reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Buckingham Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Westwood Management Il owns 1,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 44,812 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc has 1,595 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York, New York-based fund reported 392 shares.