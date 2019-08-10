Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 0.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc acquired 2,218 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 303,229 shares with $74.62M value, up from 301,011 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $13.67B valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $362.15. About 142,833 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 261 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 230 reduced and sold positions in Genuine Parts Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 108.27 million shares, up from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Genuine Parts Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 194 Increased: 179 New Position: 82.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 36,591 shares to 484,095 valued at $45.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 36,204 shares and now owns 287,081 shares. Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 350 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 2,400 shares. Aperio Gru, California-based fund reported 19,586 shares. 68,506 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Tower Cap (Trc) invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.9% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 52,900 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 8,731 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Plc has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 0% or 42 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 1,931 shares. Ashford Capital Management invested in 89,191 shares. Benedict accumulated 1,037 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.09% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 665,626 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company for 96,357 shares. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owns 195,950 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Capital Management Llc has 3.2% invested in the company for 722,980 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,090 shares.

