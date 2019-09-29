Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted Copart (CPRT) Position by $470,122; Amg Funds Trimmed Its Holding in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) as Stock Price Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 126,437 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 120,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 819,656 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 5,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Completion of MSP Underwriting Limited Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cincinnati Financial Q1 NWP up 10% on price increases, growth initiatives – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

