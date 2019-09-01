Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position; Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $164.56’s average target is 28.41% above currents $128.15 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 8. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $184 target. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 8. See Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $164.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $206.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $163 Initiate

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $184 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $135 Maintain

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 21.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc acquired 116,424 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 650,250 shares with $15.14M value, up from 533,826 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $551.22 million valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 581,863 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 213,303 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 22,667 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 611 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 3 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 2,744 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 534,269 shares. First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 22,940 are held by Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 308,950 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 2,489 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 1,865 were reported by Asset. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 7,699 are owned by Cap Impact Advisors.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 424,501 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sings a Sweet Tune in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm targets Wi-Fi market in push to expand beyond phones – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 22,366 shares to 527,211 valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 37,649 shares and now owns 330,378 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.