Stephens Investment Management Group Has Increased Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $511,584; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Impact Advisors Trimmed by $308,896 Its Stake

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 5,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 51,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 56,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 1.64M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 382,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00M, up from 378,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 379,809 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0.05% or 1.37 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 362,002 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Swarthmore Group Inc Inc owns 2.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 145,100 shares. Virtu Fincl owns 6,458 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pension Serv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 327,757 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 11,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Prelude Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 1,243 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 723,785 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Shaker Invs Ltd Oh has 0.39% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 10,200 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Com Nj has invested 0.21% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares to 38,678 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 116,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Prns Limited Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 67,828 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd accumulated 10,124 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Axa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 382,611 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.39% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 883,602 shares. Susquehanna International Llp reported 10,390 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 14,474 shares. 10 has 0.26% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,318 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3,413 shares. Legal And General Public Lc stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 6.77M shares. Fincl Architects reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance has 18,915 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Df Dent Communications Incorporated has invested 3.91% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 51,984 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 19,995 shares.