Stephens Investment Management Group Has Increased Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $394,542 as Share Price Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 65,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 272,471 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 20,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 846,631 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horrell accumulated 0.02% or 226 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 2,099 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.47% stake. Jacobs Com Ca has 33,185 shares. Peoples Service Corp has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 37,957 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Limited Liability. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com holds 10,083 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.33% or 33,643 shares. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Management Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.55% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.06% or 20,650 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 4,706 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 54,566 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 36,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 1.83% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,487 shares to 20,327 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amer Electric Pwr Co (NYSE:AEP) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Cap Grp holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie has 0.68% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3.79 million shares. 1.20M are owned by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 110 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 52,774 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 17 are owned by Fil Ltd. Ameriprise accumulated 56,053 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 566,162 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Corporation accumulated 137,844 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 5,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Transamerica Financial Inc holds 6 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 2.06% or 594,503 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18,622 shares to 674,561 shares, valued at $32.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,146 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).