Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Stake in Five9 (FIVN) by $1.16 Million; Holder Bonness Enterprises Increased Bt Group Plc (BT) Stake

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 1.05M shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 04/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: BT Group Set To Cut Thousands Of More Jobs Amid New Strategy; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £400M OF BT’S CONTRIBUTION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21 WILL BE MADE BY 30 JUNE 2020; 18/04/2018 – BT: New Unit Brings Together Business and Public Sector and Wholesale and Ventures Businesses; 14/03/2018 BT GROUP PLC – MICHAEL SHERMAN TO BECOME BT’S CHIEF STRATEGY AND TRANSFORMATION OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREEMENT WITH CWU PROVIDES PAY CERTAINTY FOR BT AND ITS TEAM MEMBERS UNTIL APRIL 2020; 02/05/2018 – BT PENSION/PAY PACT INCLUDES PAY RISE OF MIN. 6% OVER 2 YRS:CWU; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP – IMPROVING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE BY INCREASING FTTP AND MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT WITHIN AN ANNUAL CAPEX ALLOCATION OF AROUND £3.7BN; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP – SIGNED MOUWITH EUROPOL, THE EUROPEAN UNION AGENCY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT CO-OPERATION, TO SHARE KNOWLEDGE ABOUT MAJOR CYBER THREATS AND ATTACKS

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 22,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 549,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EPAM Systems Ups the Game in EdTech Via Competentum Buyout – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Five9 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FIVN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 4,563 shares to 28,157 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 54,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloomberg: BT Group mulls heavier job cuts of 25,000; shares +1.1% – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT Group -3.4% as Deutsche Bank cuts to Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.