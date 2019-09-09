Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Limoneira Co (LMNR) Stake by $473,225; As Patrick Inds (PATK) Valuation Declined, Stifel Financial Boosted Stake

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 71,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 335,348 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23M, up from 263,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 120,816 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 20,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 602,908 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, down from 623,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 71,416 shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 15,398 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 64 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,460 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. 51,684 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 10,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 807 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Wasatch Advsr reported 0.04% stake. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Kbc Gp Nv holds 27,359 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 162,173 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,841 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,403 shares to 611,864 shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 34,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 26,878 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 176,059 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 6,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 10,100 shares. Stephens Management Grp Limited Co owns 0.29% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 602,908 shares. Group accumulated 9,483 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 99,662 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.27% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Research And Com accumulated 4,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 13,700 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.1% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

