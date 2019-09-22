Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Position by $15.73 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shares Declined While Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $371,080

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 9,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 259,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, down from 269,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 139,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 344,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.15M, down from 484,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Surprisingly, There Is a Bull Case for Gamestop Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take-Two: Cheap Got Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.35M for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.48% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.95 million shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Commerce Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 13,148 shares in its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp owns 3,977 shares. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 1,840 shares. Md Sass Investors Serv has invested 3.41% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 15,742 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Swiss Bank invested in 0.05% or 369,300 shares. Bamco Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 103,985 shares. Cookson Peirce & stated it has 6,080 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 32,062 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Company invested in 8,100 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 974,989 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 6,429 shares to 428,661 shares, valued at $42.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust stated it has 503,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 23,107 shares stake. Menta Lc stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 652,206 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 74,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 143,107 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,767 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 6,887 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 130,343 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 85,348 are held by Voya Limited Liability Company. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0.01% or 82,366 shares. Everence Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,310 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 81,164 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

