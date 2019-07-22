Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Position by $1.88 Million; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Increased Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65 million, down from 669,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 1.01M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.98. About 3.13M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 17,299 shares to 425,644 shares, valued at $53.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 89,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $2.86 million worth of stock was sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 11.89M shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 121,018 shares. Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 238,616 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). First Mercantile reported 20,431 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.69% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 1.26 million shares. Summit Creek Ltd Liability Co holds 162,730 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd reported 0.29% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 75,875 are held by Penbrook Management Ltd. Blackrock accumulated 8.12 million shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 270.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Shares for $2.94M were sold by Barbagallo John A. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P.