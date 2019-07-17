Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding; Primerica (PRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 5,018 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 19.21%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 825,168 shares with $52.88M value, down from 830,186 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $3.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 173,271 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 93 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 111 decreased and sold stakes in Primerica Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 37.55 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Primerica Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 87 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61M for 14.58 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 7.73% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 243,594 shares or 7.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.51% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 102,990 shares.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $124.8. About 143,485 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Primerica Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Financial Post” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Primerica, Inc. (PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Big Mistakes: Gerald Tsai – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Mercury Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRCY) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Extends Expertise in Microelectronics Miniaturization Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Receives Best-In-Class Defence and Space Award from Airbus – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 1,294 shares to 158,649 valued at $45.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,113 shares and now owns 81,720 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 60,365 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 13,473 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 448,912 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 4,317 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 273,822 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 494,568 shares. Bamco New York reported 1.28M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 32,903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc holds 9,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Regions Finance has 4,281 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Timpani Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56,279 shares.