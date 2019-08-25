Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Its Stake in Qualys (QLYS) as Market Value Declined; Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Position in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 21,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 476,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40M, down from 497,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 220,079 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,566 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has 0.2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 25,564 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 225,636 shares. Stanley invested in 0.06% or 6,241 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 9,672 shares. 1.82M are owned by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. First Advsr Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 382,322 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 151,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Srb has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 39,493 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 1,759 shares. 13,222 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 933,493 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability reported 517 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 306,200 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $41.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 18,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

