Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $1.09 Million as Share Price Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Stake

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 4.72M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 10,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,182 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, down from 232,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 2.09 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barton Investment Mngmt owns 293,819 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 12,377 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 22.07M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 7,131 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd has 2.22 million shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc invested in 2,000 shares. Hartford Mgmt Communication has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 48,617 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,091 shares. 6,689 are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 135 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co owns 146,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,405 shares to 154,892 shares, valued at $54.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 89,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. The insider Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).

