Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut By $2.38 Million Its Monro (MNRO) Holding; South State Has Trimmed By $431,460 Its The Mosaic Company (MOS) Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased Monro Inc (MNRO) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 27,731 shares as Monro Inc (MNRO)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 216,304 shares with $18.72 million value, down from 244,035 last quarter. Monro Inc now has $2.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 122,184 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE

South State Corp decreased The Mosaic Company (MOS) stake by 18.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as The Mosaic Company (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The South State Corp holds 72,232 shares with $1.97 million value, down from 88,212 last quarter. The Mosaic Company now has $9.28B valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.26 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Communication L L C has invested 0.18% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Virtu Fin Ltd has 2,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cardinal Mgmt owns 11,057 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 334,760 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 402 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 7,954 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 4,751 shares. Citigroup reported 32,213 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 16,820 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 25,210 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,116 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 9,185 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 15,186 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity. Mulholland Maureen sold $79,600 worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) on Wednesday, February 13.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 34,636 shares to 735,353 valued at $40.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 5,442 shares and now owns 62,713 shares. Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co had 19 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Friday, March 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 9. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. $100,300 worth of stock was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

