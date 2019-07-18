Stephens Investment Management Group Has Boosted Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding by $545,628; Agf Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 326,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.97M, up from 643,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 690,267 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.62M, up from 301,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $368.03. About 213,361 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME

