Stephens Investment Management Group Decreased Power Integrations (POWI) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Position by $379,095

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 363,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 381,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 19,112 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $332.08. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.45 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $3.65 million activity. BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold $397,122 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 Petrakian Raja sold $216,897 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 3,080 shares. The insider NAYYAR SANDEEP sold $365,657. $223,590 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares were sold by Matthews David MH. $122,920 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares were sold by George William. Bailey Doug sold $230,632 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 41.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 22,455 shares to 114,403 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 306,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).