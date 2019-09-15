Stephens Investment Management Group Decreased Holding in Healthequity (HQY) as Shares Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, De Burlo Group Lifted Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 33,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 460,146 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.09 million, down from 493,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 1.04M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 217,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 137,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 88,800 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.