Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Its Limoneira Co (LMNR) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Boosted Position in At&T (T)

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 20,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 602,908 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, down from 623,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 16,471 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 14.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LMNR’s profit will be $7.29 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -555.56% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 26,851 shares to 296,554 shares, valued at $43.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 265,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

