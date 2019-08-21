Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $3.94 Million; Adams Express Company Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Has Boosted by $3.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26M, up from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 169,984 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 47,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 285,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.98 million, down from 333,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 176,885 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,500 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dineequity Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca stated it has 590 shares. Suncoast Equity Management invested 5.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,777 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 74,353 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Arrow holds 0.96% or 26,037 shares. Bath Savings Com accumulated 15,829 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Vanguard Gru holds 53.75 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 15,724 shares. Highlander Lc owns 819 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amer Century Cos invested in 1.90 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gp invested in 0.14% or 9,642 shares. Carderock Capital Management Inc reported 32,386 shares.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: NTAP, FTNT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Fortinet Management Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21,206 shares to 129,239 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 28,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.