Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $4.62 Million; Danaher Corp. (DHR) Share Value Rose While North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 337,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.12M, down from 373,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 365,742 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 26,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 141,903 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 168,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 1.15M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 125.93 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 1,947 shares to 298,501 shares, valued at $47.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 1,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 31.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

