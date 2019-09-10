Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by $4.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted Its Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Holding by $65.07 Million; Valuation Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 693.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 586,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 670,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.47M, up from 84,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 18,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 170,297 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.87 million, up from 151,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $10.45 during the last trading session, reaching $211.73. About 464,273 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 25,940 shares to 543,455 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS) by 55,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Franchise Prns Llp reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 108,575 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 259,596 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 247,670 shares or 2.56% of the stock. 136,570 are held by Financial Counselors Inc. Da Davidson & Com reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 67,035 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bankshares Tru has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,397 shares. Ssi Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 3,850 shares. 104,740 were reported by Fisher Asset Lc. J Goldman Limited Partnership reported 5.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset accumulated 4,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Td Asset Incorporated invested in 1.57M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F reported 63,962 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 128,347 shares to 493,392 shares, valued at $36.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,168 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.