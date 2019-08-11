Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake by $2.68 Million; Southern Copper (SCCO) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Increased Stake by $1.07 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 116,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 650,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 533,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 27,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 78,250 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 50,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 773,931 shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares to 17,028 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,444 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 245,978 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,076 shares. Prudential stated it has 320,150 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 114,159 shares or 1.92% of the stock. 229,413 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,581 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 27,243 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Shell Asset Co has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 19,239 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt reported 53,633 shares. 10,408 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

