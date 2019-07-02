Stephens Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Rose While Sankaty Advisors Boosted Holding by $2.96 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 18,432 shares as the company's stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,654 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 386,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 14.71M shares traded or 151.96% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Capital Ltd Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 49,841 shares. Van Eck reported 5.02 million shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 56,897 shares. Moreover, Redwood Invests Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 282,982 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 12,507 are held by Virtu Ltd Llc. Zimmer Prtn Ltd Partnership has 2.08M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% or 10,643 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 14.04 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Fund has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 165,918 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% or 52,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oakbrook Ltd Co holds 13,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Portland General Electric Company's (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Investorintel.com with their article: "Winners from the US-China trade war (so far) – InvestorIntel" published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 10,035 shares to 79,988 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,619 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Blackstone Looks to Cash In Its Massive Recession-Era Win – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Blackstone's Dip Brings Back Bad Memories – Seeking Alpha" published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Blackstone Group: Get Your Piece Of This Global Real Estate Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha" on June 14, 2019.