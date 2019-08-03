Stephens Increases Position in Ppl (PPL); Drw Securities Raised Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 34,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 161,065 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 126,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 615,394 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,852 were reported by Pure Financial Advsr Incorporated. Live Your Vision Llc holds 0.02% or 2,390 shares. Grimes Co Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,126 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.17% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4.33 million shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 215,526 shares. 219,430 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Gideon Advsr has 128,715 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 39,939 shares. Natixis Lp owns 107,481 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Bartlett And Company Lc. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 71,873 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 6,211 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0% or 580 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 140,876 shares. First National Tru Communications reported 15,425 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 48,826 shares to 74,242 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 11,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,852 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: A Utility For Every Dividend Investor – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second straight year – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.